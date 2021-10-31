Lorraine B. Walter

Lorraine B. Walter, 99, passed away October 28, 2021 at Oneida Healthcare facility. Born in Savannah, NY she was the daughter of the late Claude and Pearl (Stickles) Burgdorf.

Lorraine retired from TRW, Union Springs where she was employed in the assembly department.

Lorraine completed School of Computer Training in 1995 and the International Correspondence School with Diploma for PC Specialist with Multi Media in 1996. Received CNA Certification in Texas October 1989. Was employed by Hillcrest Manor Nursing Home Texas. Also did Home Patient Care prior to returning to New York State.

She is survived by eight children, Sharon (George) Hopper, Sandra Dox, Dale (Norma) Walter, Bonnie (Ray) Sanchez, Carla Clark, Diane (Ray) Chest, Donna (Greg) Large, and Donald Walter; survived by 29 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her husband Frank Walter in 1975; her parents Claude and Pearl Burgdorf; brothers Robert and Maylon Burgdorf; sister Dorothy Hahn; son Kennard Walter; and son-in-law Leonard Dox.

Friends are invited to visit from 11:00-1:00 PM Tuesday, November 2, 2021 with a funeral to immediately follow at Langham Funeral Home, LLC, Auburn. Burial will be in Oakridge Cemetery.

