Lorraine (Clark) Sarnicola

Oct. 28, 1930 - Feb. 7, 2023

AUBURN — Lorraine (Clark) Sarnicola, 92, the widow of the late Patsy Sarnicola, of Auburn, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023 in Auburn Community Hospital.

Born in Aurelius, Oct. 28, 1930, the daughter of the late Lewis and Isabella Large Clark, Lorraine attended Union Spring Schools and was employed with, and retired from General Electric in Auburn.

An artist at heart, she was talented at both embroidery and crocheting and enjoyed traveling with her late husband, cooking and was a wonderful homemaker for her family. Lorraine loved her family and never missed a holiday or special occasion to send a greeting card.

She is survived by two daughters: Lorraine Thompson and Linda York, both of Auburn; one son, Lewis O'Hearn (Leah Kiesinger), of Seneca Falls; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and her husband, Lorraine was predeceased by two brothers: Ronald and Robert Clark; and one grandson, Thomas Brown.

Funeral services and burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery, and will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South St., Auburn.

