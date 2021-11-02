Lorraine Marie Patten

Feb. 7, 1949 - Oct. 28, 2021

ST. PETERSBURG, FL — Lorraine Marie Patten was born on Feb. 7, 1949, in Auburn, NY, the first child of Anna and Robert Patten. She graduated in 1967 from Auburn's West High School.

She graduated from Harper College in Binghamton, NY, with a B.A. in Anthropology in 1971.

During the 1980s and '90s Lorraine worked at Warner Brothers Studios and Universal Pictures in L.A. She then attended the Pacifica Institute and practiced as a therapist in Los Angeles until her retirement in 2002.

Beginning that year, Lorraine and her husband, George, built a home on Don Pedro Island in Charlotte County, FL, where they lived until moving to St. Petersburg in 2019.

Lorraine is survived by her husband, George Geiger; her brother, Robert Patten; her sister, Debra Koon; her nephew, Ryan Wilson; her niece, Jewel Hanson; her great-nieces: Haley and Hanna Wilson, and Sidney, Shelby and Ella Hanson.

Lorraine passed away on Oct. 28, 2021, aged 72 after a courageous battle with cancer. No words can describe the unutterable sadness for all of us who knew and cherished her.

For a complete obituary please go to the davidcgross.com website and post your memories and photos.