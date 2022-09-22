Lorraine Rose (DeCristoforo) Solomon

AUBURN — Lorraine Rose (DeCristoforo) Solomon, 88, formerly of 244 Franklin St. and 21 Chase St. Auburn, passed away peacefully Monday, Sept. 19, 2022 at the Finger Lakes Center for Living.

Lorraine was predeceased by her husband of 58 years, Robert "Bob" Thomas Solomon in August 2015.

Lorraine grew up in East Boston, the daughter of Emilio (a wonderful dancer) and Emma (a gifted piano player) (Campagna) DeCristoforo who gave Lorraine her love of music that she shared in abundance with her children.

Although Lorraine lived most of her life in central New York, it was hard to miss her distinct Boston accent. The years did not soften or fade her accent or her love for her hometown, even as she became very fond of the beautiful landscapes of the Finger Lakes.

She loved telling stories about her life that intermingled with the history of her time, from the trials and tribulations that came with being a child living close to Boston Harbor during the Second World War, to her opportunity to pour tea at Rose Kennedy's tea parties for Jack's run for the Senate, to her love for the dance halls and nightclubs scattered along the beach in Revere that were the hallmark of the Big Band era and where she and her friends gathered on Friday nights. It was there that a friend introduced her to a sailor who was captain's crew on a ship that had come to dock. She met him at an oyster bar near Faneuil Hall in 1954 and married him upon his discharge from the Navy in 1957.

They made a home in Winthrop MA, eventually moving with their first born closer to his work in his hometown of Auburn. They were sweet together and worked hard to make a good life for their family. They never took themselves or their troubles too seriously and found joy in their joint enterprise, in just being together and watching their children and grandchildren grow.

Together, they had three children: Brenda Solomon (Jennifer Tolleson), of Chicago, IL, and Mary Ellen Solomon Nolan (Ed) and Rhonda Solomon McConnell (Richard), of Auburn. It remained a deep sadness for Lorraine that she and Bob were predeceased by their daughter, Mary Ellen in August 2002.

Lorraine had six grandchildren: Matthew Nolan, Meghan McConnell (Sean King), Richard McConnell, Jr. (Mikhayla Brown), Laura McConnell, Lucas McConnell, and Clare Tolleson-Solomon. Lorraine's sister, Arlene DeCristoforo Sweeny (Thomas) lives in Salem, NH; and brother, Kenneth DeCristoforo (Mary) lives in Revere, MA. Lorraine is also survived by a brother-in-law, Charles Solomon, of Las Vegas, NV; and several nieces and nephews and cousins.

Calling hours will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 at Farrell's Funeral Service, 84 South St., Auburn. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 at Holy Family Church, Auburn with Rev. Michael Brown as Celebrant. Interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

It was easy to fall in love with sweet Lorraine, but still, the tenderness and care she received from the staff at the Finger Lakes Center for Living was such a gift to Lorraine and her family. With this consideration, the omission of flowers is suggested with memorials made to the Finger Lakes Center for Living (for Staff Appreciation), 20 Park Ave., Auburn, NY 13021.