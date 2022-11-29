Lorraine S. Weir

July 31, 1931 - Nov. 25, 2022

AUBURN — Lorraine S. Weir, 91, of Auburn, passed away on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Syracuse. She was born on July 31, 1931 in Auburn, NY to the late Russell Rounds and Marjorie VanPatten Sanders. Lorraine graduated from Weedsport Central High School in 1949.

She worked as a clerk for New York Telephone Company in the Engineering Department from 1951 to 1980 in Auburn and transferred to Syracuse retiring in 1985.

Lorraine was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Auburn and the Telephone Pioneers of American for many years.

She is survived by her special cousins: Gary Spicer and his wife, Kathleen, of Camillus, Tara Spicer Powless and her husband, Nathan, of Geddes, Michael Spicer, of Latham and Blake Powless, of Geddes. The Weir family niece and nephews: Robin Weir Brown and her husband, Charles, of OH, Timothy Weir and his wife, Kim, of Moravia and Brian Weir and his wife, Joan, of Locke.

In addition to her parents, Lorraine was predeceased by her husband, Lester Weir and a sister Lucille Faulkner.

The services will be held at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be made at www.brewfuneralhome.com.