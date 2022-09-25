Lorri S. (Howd) Ahlert

RIVERSIDE, CA - Lorri S. (Howd) Ahlert, 60, of Riverside, CA passed away peacefully on September 15, 2022, from a brief illness with her loving husband Joe by her side. Born and raised in Moravia, NY, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Alberta Howd. She was a graduate from Moravia Central School.

Then followed her dream and moved to California where she received her Bachelor's degree from U.C. Davis.

She was employed at the Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) in the Accounting Department overseeing Measure M payments. It was while she was at OCTA that she was introduced to Joe who also worked there.

Lorri also was employed at the University of California Irvine (UCI) for many years as a Coordinator for Payquest, a national award-winning online reimbursement system for the university. After that she became a realtor and assisted her husband rehabilitating houses.

She enjoyed life to the fullest. Her smile and sarcasm were addicting. She enjoyed spending time with her friends, fur babies and family. One of her most loved hobbies was following the Anaheim Angels baseball team. Not only was she one of their biggest fans, she also enjoyed attending their spring training in Arizona.

She is survived by her loving husband of 22 years, Joseph Ahlert of Riverside, CA; her fur babies Deuce, Meesha and Rebel; brother, Stan (Laurie) Howd of Moravia, NY; sister, Dale (David) Weeks of Venice Center, NY; and sister, Cheryl Platt of Locke, NY; along with several nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her loving parents Charles and Alberta Howd, and her nephew Eric Davenport.

Per Lorri's wishes, her family will gather privately to fulfill them and celebrate her life.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of your choice in her name.

Lorri will be sorely missed by everyone who knew and loved her.