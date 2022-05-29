Lottie Lovina Redden (Lafler)

July 17, 1971 - May 22, 2022

CORTLAND - Lottie Lovina Redden (Lafler), 50, formally of Bath, NY has passed away May 22, 2022. Lottie was born July 17, 1971.

She loved her three cats, dolphins and being outdoors sitting by the lake.

She is survived by her Life Partner, Christine Krugman; her fathers Clarence Staring and Bill Bradley; mother Mary Juhl Staring; two children, Lottie (Redden) Bell and Clarence "CJ" Redden III; two grandsons, Devyn and Jordyn Bell; three granddaughters, Sarah, Olivia and Norah Redden; brothers Tim (Tina) Lafler, Joe (Lisa) Staring, Timmy (Michelle) Staring, Billy (Jessica) Bradley, Jr.; sisters Patti (Pat) Lafler, M&M (Jimmy) Staring-Coney, Kathleen (Alan) Knapp; several nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts and cousins.

Services will be held on June 12, 2022 at Emerson Park, Auburn, NY 13021.