Lottie M. Mach

April, 19, 1926 - May 24, 2022

AUBURN - Lottie M. Mach, 96, passed away on May 24, 2022, in the comfort of her own home, surrounded by family.

Lottie was born in Auburn, on April, 19, 1926. The daughter of Zophie and James Babiarz, Polish immigrants. She had retired from GE, in Auburn, and soon became a Crossing Guard for the City of Auburn. She was a member of St. Hyacinth's Church.

Lottie was well known for cooking Polish food and baking - always providing cookies and delicious treats for special occasions for family, friends and neighbors. Lottie loved hanging her clothes outside to dry, signing in the choir at Church, and crocheting blankets that are still treasured by the many recipients. In her younger years, she enjoyed Bingo and Bowling- always polishing her skills at the Polish Falcons.

Surviving children are daughters Donna Vatter, Jacqueline (Mark) Steigerwald; sons Duane Mach (Peggy), James (Jennifer) Mach; grandchildren Christopher Vatter, Tim (Julie) Mach, Rebecca (Paul) Durr, Bryan Mach, Brad Mach, Jane (Tom) Smith, Sandra (Matt Simmons) Steigerwald, Michelle (Gregory) Raymond, Great Grand, Carly and Darren Vatter, Catherine, Christopher, Thomas and Abigail Mach, Nathan , Caleb Durr, Gavin, Braden, Ava, Chloe, Bryanna Mach, Owen, Madelyn Mach, Emerson, Henry and Mach Raymond.

A Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, June 2, 2022, in St. Hyacinth's Church at 10:30 AM, Interment will follow at S Joseph's Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 9:30 to 10:15 AM prior to the mass at St. Hyacinth's Church.

A special Thank You to the Hospice nurses, and all friends and family who helped Lottie on her journey.

Lottie never won big on her "scratchies", but her family surely won the jackpot, having her as their matriarch.

Farrell's Funeral Service Inc 84 South St. Auburn, NY