Lottie Mary Swietoniowski

June 26, 1929 — Sept. 4, 2020

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Lottie Mary Swietoniowski, 91, of Alpharetta, Ga. passed away Sept. 4, 2020 at home with her daughters by her side. Born June 26, 1929 in Flint, NY to the late John and Agnes Babiarz, Lottie spent her adult life in Auburn prior to moving to Georgia in 2013.

Lottie was formerly employed with Firth Carpet and then later with the Auburn School District. She enjoyed cooking, knitting, ceramics, and most of all her rose garden. She was a devoted wife and mother and exhibited her strength caring for her husband Joe before his passing in July, despite her own illness. Joe and Lottie would have celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on Sept. 2. 2020.

She is survived by her daughters: Michele Hayes and Denise Foster (John); grandchildren: Chris Swietoniowski, John Hayes, Matthew Hayes (Erika), Lauren Foster and Alexa Foster. She was preceded in death by her husband Joe, her parents, John and Agnes Babiarz, brothers, Edward, Edmund, Mickey, John, and son, Mark Swietoniowski.