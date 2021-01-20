LouAnn Savarese Updike

AUBURN — LouAnn Savarese Updike, 63, peacefully passed away at her home on Chatfield Road, Elbridge. LouAnn was born in Auburn and was the daughter of the late Ciro Savarese and was widow of Charles Updike who passed away in 1990.

She was best known for her decades of service, cooking at Brenda's Diner, where she loved being with her customers. She enjoyed doing all types of crafts and loved listening to live music. She truly enjoyed the time she spent with her family and she especially loved her precious great grandson.

LouAnn is survived by her mother, Barbara Bortz Savarese; her wonderful companion, Ralph Hotaling; her children: Charles Updike, Jr., Elizabeth Walters (Marvin) and Kimberly Kahler (David) all of Auburn; her siblings: James Savarese and Betsy Kennedy both of Seneca Falls, Maria Leschak, Barbara Savarese, Linda Murray (Robert) all of Auburn and Theresa Savarese of Rochester; grandchildren Christian and Dylan Walters as well as Jason, Dakota and Alex Kahler and Anastasia Updike; and also her companion Ralph's grandchildren who she loved as her own: Payton Skutt, Scarlet and Jaxson Tanner; and ultimately by her precious great grandson, Scott Smith.