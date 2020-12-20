Louis A. Beaulieu

SKANEATELES - Louis A. Beaulieu, 75, of Skaneateles, passed away peacefully, Wednesday evening, December 16, 2020 in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Albion, the son of the late Armand and Marion (White) Beaulieu and had resided most of his life in the Skaneateles area.

Louis had been employed for numerous years by International Wire, formerly Auburn Wire in Jordan. Upon retirement, Louis would work for several more years at Nojaim Brothers Grocery Store in Marcellus.

Louis was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying both hunting and fishing. Louis was a New York Jets football fan and stayed true to his team whether they had bad or really bad years. He also loved going on road trips and most of all, cherished the times spent with his family. His charming smile and witty personality will never be duplicated and will forever be in the hearts of those he touched.