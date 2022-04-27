Louis A. Berry

AUBURN — Louis A. Berry, 80, passed away on Sunday, April 24, 2022 at Auburn Rehab & Nursing Center. He was the son of the late Francis and Evelyn Coulson Berry.

He was wonderful father, husband, good friend and provider. He enjoyed riding around on his John Deere tractor mowing lawns and even more so watching and spending time with his grandchildren. He also loved hanging out with his buddies and going out to breakfast at the Lewis Restaurant. Louis worked for the Cayuga County Highway Department for 41 years working his way to the position of foreman before retiring in 2004.

He is survived by wife, Mary Berry, of Owasco; children: Jeffrey "Poke" Berry, of Auburn, Gregory (Shelley) Berry, of Auburn; grandchildren: Timothy, Eryka and Emma; sisters: Patricia Bianconi, of Aurora, Marilyn Chamberlain, of Scipio Center.

In addition to his parents, Louis was predeceased by his brother, Francis "Junie" Berry; several cousins; nieces and nephews

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, April 29, 2022 at Brew Funeral Home, 48 South St., Auburn with a funeral service to follow at 1 p.m. Burial will be at Soule Cemetery in Sennett.