Louis Arthur Basl, Jr.

Jan. 31, 1950 - Jan. 3, 2023

PALMETTO, FL — Louis Arthur Basl, Jr., 72, of Palmetto FL, passed away on Jan. 3, 2023.

Lou was born in Auburn, NY on Jan. 31, 1950 and grew up in Moravia, NY. Lou was married to Dawna on June 20, 1998.

Lou retired from Electro Design Engineering, Inc. in 2015 after 20 years of service. He served four years in the US Navy.

Lou is survived by his wife, Dawna; stepchildren: Rebecca Hayes, Mike Hayes and his wife Kristy; and their children: Kaylee, Alexis, Madelyn and Ashley; brother, Kurt Basl; sister, Gail Weeks and brother-in-law, Keith Weeks; sister, Lynn O'Donnell; sister, Eve Basl-Jay; several nieces and nephews; as well as his forever friend, Amanda Creighton; and other family and friends. Lou is preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Helen Basl.

There will be a Celebration of Life on Feb. 11, 2023 at National Cremation & Burial Society, 2990 Bee Ridge Rd., Sarasota FL.