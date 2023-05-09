Louis C. Bernardoni

AUBURN — Louis C. Bernardoni, 91, of Auburn passed away peacefully, May 4, 2023 at Auburn Community Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Union City, NJ, the son of the late Augustino and Anna (Erra) Bernardoni and previously resided in West Palm Beach for several years and more recently moved back to Auburn. While residing in Florida, he was the board president at Lakeside Village.

"Lou" or "Louie" as he was affectionately known by his family and friends was a Korean War veteran, serving our country honorably in the Army.

He retired from the US Postal Service after more than 34 years of employment. Lou would serve several years as the assistant postmaster in Auburn and was the former postmaster in Seneca Falls.

He was a lifelong member of the Carnicelli-Indelicato American Legion Post 1776 and former county commander, business manager for the Purple Lancers Junior Corps, Sons of Italy and current CIAO member.

He enjoyed reading, working on crossword puzzles and was an avid New York Yankees fan. This all paled in comparison, to the love he had for his family. He cherished every special occasion that he was fortunate enough to have with his children and grandchildren. He was a very devout Catholic with a strong faith in The Lord. His gentle smile and heart of gold will forever be remembered and never forgotten.

He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Elsa (Montone) Bernardoni; four beloved children: Mike (Margaret) Vasco, Louis (Peggy) Bernardoni, Anthony (Debra) Bernardoni, Joseph (Moira) Bernardoni; eight grandchildren: Tommy Vasco, Amanda Vasco, Anne Marie (Robert) Smith, Michael (Amy) Bernardoni, Paula Bernardoni, Grace Bernardoni, Dominic (Kayla) Bernardoni, Teresa (Corey) Page; five great-grandchildren: Robert "RJ" Smith, Gunner Page, Jace Page, Gavin and Calin Morey.

Calling hours are this Friday, May 12, 2023 from 5 to 8 p.m. in the Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St. Louis' Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Church. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery where military honors will be accorded.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lou's memory to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.

Pettigrass Funeral Home of Auburn is assisting the family.