Louis E. Connell, Jr.

Louis E. Connnell, Jr.

Aug. 3, 1944 - Dec. 3, 2021

BROWNVILLE — Louis E. Connnell, Jr., (Bucky), 77, passed away peacefully Friday morning, Dec. 3, 2021 at Strong Memorial Hospital, after his battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia.

He was born Aug. 3, 1944 in Auburn, NY, the son of Louis E. Sr. and Jeanne McGlynn Connell. Lou graduated from Union Springs High School after which he enlisted in the United States Navy in 1963.

Lou proudly served in the Navy for 26 years, as a sonar technician. He was deployed on several naval ships, primarily along the eastern seaboard, including the U.S.S. Luce, U.S.S. John Willis and the U.S.S. Ortolan. Upon retiring from the US Navy as a Chief Sonar Technician, he worked for the US Postal Service, based in Watertown, NY, retiring in 2017.

Lou was known for his unique sense of humor which will be missed by his family and friends. Besides his wife, Diane, he is survived by two sons, Matthew and his partner, Kimberly Moore, of Watertown, NY, Justin and his wife, Heather, of Camillus, NY, a daughter, Amy and her husband, Zach Marteney, of Yonkers, NY, a sister, Maureen Petersen and her husband, Howard, of Tacoma, WA and a brother, John Connell, of Auburn, NY. The light of Lou's life were his six grandchildren: Nathan, Mikayla, Claire, Christopher, Aspen, and Catherine.

A memorial service and burial will be announced in the spring of 2022. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wilmot Cancer Institute/University of Rochester Medicine or the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Arrangements are with Costello Funeral Service & Cremations, Alexandria Bay.

