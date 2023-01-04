Louis F. Pattti

Louis F. Patti

AUBURN — Louis F. Patti, 80, of Auburn, passed away Dec. 31, 2022 at Wilson Hospital in Binghamton.

He was born in Mt. Kisco, NY the son of the late Frank and Alice (Daly) Patti.

Lou previously lived in Katonah, Bedford Hills and Wolcott, residing most of his life in the Auburn area. He graduated from Mt. Carmel High School, Class of 1960 and received his associate's degree from SUNY Morrisville in automotive.

Louis was a very proud Vietnam Army Veteran serving our country honorably during the 1960s. He was a former president of the VVA Chapter 704. Lou was very active in numerous capacities helping and being with fellow veterans. He worked tirelessly with several other veterans from his chapter in the development of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, Cayuga County Chapter 704, located in the Town of Brutus, NY as well as marching in numerous parades and served as an honor guard at several funeral details. Lou was also nominated to the NYS Veterans Hall of Fame in 2021.

Upon completion of his honorable discharge from the military, Lou spent more than 30 years employed at the former Singer and also worked at Auburn Armiature, KJ Electric and was most happy working for Firehouse Apparatus in Locke, where he was a repair specialist. Lou looked forward to his annual trip to hunting camp with his friend Jeff. He cherished the special times watching his grandsons play in various sporting events. He will be sadly missed by all who were fortunate enough to get to know him.

He is survived by his loving wife, Christine (Nervina) Patti; three children: Timothy Patti, Terence (Connie) Patti, and Cynthia Patti (Victoria); grandchildren: Joshua Patti (fiance Katie), Lauren Patti; stepsons: Timothy (Kristina) Murinka and Joshua (Amy) Murinka; step-grandsons: Trevin, Camden, Landon, Carson and Mason Murinka; as well as several cousins. Lou was also predeceased by his sister, Eileen Patti.

Calling hours are this Friday, Jan. 6, 2023 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Pettigrass Funeral Home with services to immediately follow at 6 p.m. Burial will be held next week in Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery at a time to be announced.

The family would like to thank the NYS Veterans Home at Oxford for the wonderful and compassionate care they provided to Lou. In lieu of flowers please consider any donations to the VVA 704, PO Box 1484, Auburn, NY 13021 or to the NYS Veterans Home at Oxford, 4207 State Highway 220, Oxford, NY 13830.