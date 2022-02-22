Louis J. Tyrrell

March 21, 1931 - Feb. 17, 2022

PENN YAN — Louis J. Tyrrell, 90, of Penn Yan, NY, passed away peacefully on Feb. 17, 2022 at Soldiers & Sailors Hospital in Penn Yan with both of his daughters by his side. Lou was born in Genoa, NY on March 21, 1931. He was the beloved only child of Joseph and Bertha (Murray) Tyrrell both of whom predecease him. He grew up in Locke, NY and graduated from Moravia High School in 1948.

Lou was a proud Naval veteran of the Korean War. He served on the USS Delta as a storekeeper and was honorably discharged in 1954. He developed lifelong friendships during his years of service and the ship reunions in his later years were events that he cherished.

Lou married Mary Emperor on Sept. 8, 1956. Their abiding love for each other survived some challenges but never wavered. Mary succumbed to Alzheimer's in 2014 and Lou's devoted attention to her during her last years was inspirational.

Lou took great comfort in his faith. He was a devout parishioner at St. Michael's in Penn Yan. A regular at the daily masses, Lou also volunteered his time to the Parish Council and the Knights of Columbus.

He was a very proud father to: Maureen (William) Kays, of Mexico, NY, Patrick (Susan) Tyrrell, of St. Petersburg, FL and Mary Ellen (Daniel) Hamm, of Penn Yan, NY; his grandchildren, who loved their Papa, include: Conor (Sylvia) Kays, Eamon Kays, Liam (Kara) Kays, Katharine Kays, Meredith (Kevin) Haverty, Hunter Tyrrell, Austin Tyrrell, Brendan (Hillary) Hamm and Mary Bridget Hamm (Tony Petroccione). Lou delighted in his status as a great-grandfather to: Kaden Kays, Addie and Cooper Hamm and Kelvin Kays. He is further survived by his tight-knit: Murray and Tyrrell cousins.

The family would like to thank Dr. Ronald Prokopius and the first floor nursing staff at Soldiers & Sailors, Brett Oakes and Ann Olney and the employees of Remee Casting and all of the many friends that took the time to send a card or stop by for a visit during dad's final months. The care and concern that he received meant so much to him and to us. His was a life well lived and while we will miss him terribly, we take comfort in knowing that he is at peace and reunited with his cherished Mary.

Friends and family may call from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022 at the Townsend Wood & Zinger Funeral Home, 201 E. Elm Street, Penn Yan, NY 14527. His funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 25, 2022 at St. Michael's Church, 312 Liberty St. in Penn Yan.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation to St. Michael's School or to the Alzheimer's Association. To leave the family a message of condolence, or to light a "Candle of Remembrance", please visit www.townsendwoodzinger.com.