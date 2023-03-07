Louis was a lifelong resident of Auburn and was employed by the City of Auburn for over 30 years. Most recently he worked for Bluefield Manor for the last 15 years. He also owned and operated a used car business and dismantlers yard. He was part of many clubs, including being the original member and founder of the Auburn Road Runners Motorcycle Club, Finger Lakes Antique Automobile Club, and Prison City Ramblers. In his younger days he raced stock cars at Weedsport Speedway. Every summer he could be found in many parades driving one of his vintage cars. He was an avid New York Yankees fan. He cherished all the special times he was able to spend with his family and friends. Lou had a heart of gold and was always there for anyone in need.