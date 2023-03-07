Louis J. Vasile
1940-2023
AUBURN — Our Beloved father, grandfather, Louis James Vasile, of Auburn, passed suddenly at his home on March 4, 2023 at the age of 82.
He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Maura Vasile; his children: Marylou (Jim) Vasile, Joseph (Colleen) Vasile, Deborah (Larry) Pantori, Denise (Jim) Alberry, Jennifer (James) Swartwood; stepchildren: Sue Hesse, Paul (Lynn) Hesse, Michael (Patti) Hesse, Eric (Agata) Hesse, Scott (Melanie) Hesse, Kevin Hesse; 28 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews; and his loving best friend dog, Russell.
He was predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Grace Vasile, first wife, Leola (Stryker) Vasile, his daughter, Grace (Candy) Vasile, siblings: James T. Vasile, Vincenta Rathbun, Rosalie Morgan, Joseph Vasile, Jr. and great-grandchild, Jaxton Byroads.
Louis was a lifelong resident of Auburn and was employed by the City of Auburn for over 30 years. Most recently he worked for Bluefield Manor for the last 15 years. He also owned and operated a used car business and dismantlers yard. He was part of many clubs, including being the original member and founder of the Auburn Road Runners Motorcycle Club, Finger Lakes Antique Automobile Club, and Prison City Ramblers. In his younger days he raced stock cars at Weedsport Speedway. Every summer he could be found in many parades driving one of his vintage cars. He was an avid New York Yankees fan. He cherished all the special times he was able to spend with his family and friends. Lou had a heart of gold and was always there for anyone in need.
Calling hours will be Wednesday, March 8, 2023, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St. Lou's Mass of Christian burial will be held Thursday, March 9, 2023, at 11 a.m. in St. Alphonsus Church on East Genesee Street, Auburn, NY 13021, with his cousin Rev. Louis Vasile as Celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery.