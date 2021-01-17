Louis P. Contiguglia

Louis had a distinguished legal career. A dedicated public servant, he worked as Assistant Counsel to Governor Nelson Rockefeller in Albany from 1959-1960. He returned home to Auburn to assist his father, Anthony, with his law practice. Alongside his father and his twin brother, Robert, Louis founded the law firm of Contiguglia, Contiguglia & Contiguglia.

While practicing in Auburn, Louis continued to work part-time in Albany where he worked on numerous task forces and in various roles, including: the New York State Legislative Committee on Metropolitan Areas (1960-1964), Counsel to the Minority Committee on Local Government and Home Rule at the New York State Constitutional Convention (1967); Counsel to the Senate Majority Leader's Office (1972-1978); and Special Counsel for Indian Affairs to the New York State Senate (1980-1986). A capstone to his career included arguing a matter in front of The United States Supreme Court in Washington, D.C.

Louis served on the Committee on Character and Fitness for the 7th Judicial District from 1994 until his retirement. He also enjoyed the highest peer rating (AV Preeminent) as an attorney for more than 30 years.