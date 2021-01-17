Louis P. Contiguglia
Feb. 27, 1931 - Jan. 8, 2021
AUBURN - Louis P. Contiguglia, of Auburn, died January 8, 2021 at 89 years of age. Louis was born on February 27, 1931 to Anthony J. Contiguglia and Ida Berrena Contiguglia.
He will be remembered as a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to many. He was predeceased by his parents, his twin brother, the Hon. Robert A. Contiguglia and his brother, William J. Contiguglia.
Louis grew up in Auburn with his six siblings. He and his brother Bob worked after school in their Uncle Peter Berrena's tailor shop on East Hill. He recalled fondly those experiences and the skills he learned with a needle and thread. As a teenager, Louis enjoyed the hobby of photography and developed his own photographs in a basement darkroom he and his brother constructed.
He graduated from East High School in 1949; Hamilton College in 1953 and Cornell Law School in 1956, where he was a member of the Board of Editors of the Cornell Law Quarterly. During his summers, he worked at the former Beacon Milling Company in Cayuga unloading railroad cars. Louis was drafted by the United States Army in 1956 and, after completing his training in Fort Jackson, served a tour in Poitiers, France. He held the rank of Specialist and received the Good Conduct Medal.
Louis had a distinguished legal career. A dedicated public servant, he worked as Assistant Counsel to Governor Nelson Rockefeller in Albany from 1959-1960. He returned home to Auburn to assist his father, Anthony, with his law practice. Alongside his father and his twin brother, Robert, Louis founded the law firm of Contiguglia, Contiguglia & Contiguglia.
While practicing in Auburn, Louis continued to work part-time in Albany where he worked on numerous task forces and in various roles, including: the New York State Legislative Committee on Metropolitan Areas (1960-1964), Counsel to the Minority Committee on Local Government and Home Rule at the New York State Constitutional Convention (1967); Counsel to the Senate Majority Leader's Office (1972-1978); and Special Counsel for Indian Affairs to the New York State Senate (1980-1986). A capstone to his career included arguing a matter in front of The United States Supreme Court in Washington, D.C.
Louis served on the Committee on Character and Fitness for the 7th Judicial District from 1994 until his retirement. He also enjoyed the highest peer rating (AV Preeminent) as an attorney for more than 30 years.
Louis formed a series of partnerships with local attorneys through his career, ultimately partnering with his son David Contiguglia in 2004 and continuing until his recent retirement. He represented his clients with integrity, patience and compassion. His clients fondly remembered all he did for them as a trusted attorney and friend.
Louis met his future wife, Carol, on a blind date at Balloon's Restaurant. They married in 1965. They were blessed with two children, Carl and David, and recently celebrated over 55 years of marriage. Louis was devoted to his family and actively present in all aspects of the life of his family and, eventually, of his grandchildren.
Louis was active in the community, serving on the local boards of many charities. He was a communicant of St. Alphonsus Church since his youth.
He is survived by his wife, Carol; his son, Carl Contiguglia and wife, Caroline and his granddaughters, Emma Contiguglia and Courtney Contiguglia; his son, David Contiguglia and partner, Ginger Farr; also survived by his sister, Lilliana C. King, (Auburn), sister, Eda Holt (Burlington, NC) and brothers, John Contiguglia and Richard Contiguglia of New York City; also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family with internment in St. Joseph's Cemetery, where full military honors will be accorded. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice in memory of Louis. The family will host a celebration of Louis's life at a future date.
Arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home.