Louis P. Contiguglia

Feb. 27, 1931 - Jan. 8, 2021

AUBURN - Louis P. Contiguglia, of Auburn, NY, died January 8, 2021 at 89 years of age. Louis was born on February 27, 1931 to Anthony J. Contiguglia and Ida (Berrena) Contiguglia. Private funeral services were held on January 18, 2021 at St. Alphonsus Roman Catholic Church, Father Louis Vasile officiated. Burial at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Fleming.

Louis' career as an attorney spanned more than sixty years, and included practicing with his father, Anthony Contiguglia, brother, Hon. Robert Contiguglia and son, David Contiguglia. His character and kindness distinguished him with his clients, peers and the judiciary.

Louis is survived by his beloved wife, Carol; sons Carl and David; and granddaughters Emma and Courtney.

Friends and family are invited to a memorial service celebrating Louis' life on September 25, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Saints Peter and John Episcopal Church 169 Genesee Street, Auburn, NY 13021. Fr. John Rohde officiating. Face masks are required for all attending.

The family is very thankful to Father Louis Vasile, St. Alphonsus Roman Catholic Church, Pettigrass Funeral Home and St. Joseph's Cemetery for their assistance during the peak of the pandemic by providing guidance, dignity and comfort.