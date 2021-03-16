Louis Ralph Quill

Lou always said that God was good to him and gave him a wonderful wife and eight great children. Lou and Helen's life were their children and they worked endlessly and sacrificed much so that their children would have everything in life that they did not. Their children were always first in their lives and family was the most important thing in his life. For this his eight children would be forever thankful and in their debt. They were both loved by their children and were the best father and mother in the world.

Lou's second love was farming. He was a farmer and was very proud of his occupation, tending God's greatest gift to man, this earth that we live upon. He started his career working on the family farm Quill Dairy on South Street. Later with the help of his in-laws Bartholomew and Peraska Skurat they were able to purchase the Casler Farm on Cayuga Road in the town of Aurelius, where they spent their entire lives. The farm on Cayuga Road was a dairy operation and Lou tended to his herd until 1978 when he became strictly a crop farmer raising corn, oats, wheat, and hay. He worked the farm right up to his 90th birthday. For the last nine years the land was rented to O'Hara Farms, but Lou did not give up his love of farming. Whenever a field was being planted or harvested Lou could be seen riding a tractor or combine with its operator. Right up to his passing Lou still owned all his farm equipment and could be seen out on the tractor cutting weeds or planting crops.