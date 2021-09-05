Louis T. House
Aug. 4, 1933 - Aug. 30, 2021
CATO - Louis T. House, 88, of Jorolemon Road, Jordan, Town of Cato passed away peacefully at home on August 30, 2021 surrounded by family and friends.
Lou was born in the town of Albion on August 4, 1933 to Richard House and Anna (Taylor) House. The family lived in Mexico and Phoenix until 1947, when they purchased a farm in the Town of Cato. He graduated from Cato-Meridian High School in 1950 and received his College Degree from SUNY Oswego in 1954 where he met his future wife, Mary (Markovci) House who also attended Oswego State College. They married in 1956, and the following year purchased the farm where they raised their family and lived the past 64 years.
Lou's love of knowledge was apparent in his dedication for teaching others. He taught high school (7-12) in Webster NY, Hermosa Beach, CA, and for 27 years within the Liverpool Central School District.
His compassion for others and commitment to the community was apparent from the 29 years he served as the Town Supervisor for the Town of Cato (1971 – 2000). During this period, he also expanded the farm to include dairy cows. Teaching school full-time, milking cows and running a farm, and his role as Town Supervisor (simultaneously) showed his devotion to his family and others. Even in retirement, he continued as a substitute teacher in the Port Byron School District for 15 years. Although the farm and his family were the center of his life, his love for adventure allowed him to travel to 42 countries during the past 33 years.
Louis is survived by his two sons: Stefan "Stuffy" (Wendy) House of Jordan and Brett House of Syracuse; three grandchildren: Keith (Alyssa) House, Seth (Allie) House both of Jordan and Kaitlin House of Brockport; and three beautiful great-granddaughters: Aubrie, Tana, and Layne. He is also survived by a brother, John House of Cato. Lou was predeceased by his wife Mary and sister Nancy Plouffe.
Lou was a loving and patient person, with strong work ethics and a love for teaching mathematics and geography. His legacy will continue through the positive impact he's had on many lives.
Calling hours will be 11:30 a.m. to1:30 p.m. Saturday, September 18, 2021 at the Bush Funeral Home, 120 E. Main St. (Rt. 5), Elbridge followed by a 2:00 p.m. graveside service in Monumental Grove Cemetery, Rt. 370, Meridian. Contributions may be made to the Jordan Fire Department, 1 North Hamilton St., Jordan, NY 13080 or Hospice of the Finger Lakes, 1130 Corporate Drive, Auburn, NY 13021.