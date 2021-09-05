Louis T. House

Aug. 4, 1933 - Aug. 30, 2021

CATO - Louis T. House, 88, of Jorolemon Road, Jordan, Town of Cato passed away peacefully at home on August 30, 2021 surrounded by family and friends.

Lou was born in the town of Albion on August 4, 1933 to Richard House and Anna (Taylor) House. The family lived in Mexico and Phoenix until 1947, when they purchased a farm in the Town of Cato. He graduated from Cato-Meridian High School in 1950 and received his College Degree from SUNY Oswego in 1954 where he met his future wife, Mary (Markovci) House who also attended Oswego State College. They married in 1956, and the following year purchased the farm where they raised their family and lived the past 64 years.

Lou's love of knowledge was apparent in his dedication for teaching others. He taught high school (7-12) in Webster NY, Hermosa Beach, CA, and for 27 years within the Liverpool Central School District.