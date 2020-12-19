Louise (Bishop) Chave

Apr. 26, 1924 - Dec. 17, 2020

SENNETT - Louise (Bishop) Chave, 96 of Sennett, died on December 17th. She was born April 26, 1924 at the family farm on Rt. 20 to Ralph S. and Mary Brock Bishop.

Louise received her elementary education nearby at what was known as Marcellus District #8, then graduated from Skaneateles High School and Central City Business Institute.

She worked as a secretary at Crouse Hinds and a secretary at the Skaneateles and Marcellus United Methodist Churches. At the end of WW II, she married Chellis Chave, Jr. and raised seven children.

She was a member of the Boyle Center Writers Group and was the author of several published novels. She and her late husband enjoyed a rural life and bred Toy Fox Terriers as well as miniature horses. They were honorary members of the Central New York Pony and Mule Driving Association and the Cayuga Cut-ups dance group. They were former members of the Skaneateles Methodist Church.

Louise was preceded in death by her husband in 2008, sons John in 1986, Chris in 1956, and brothers Brock, David and Bruce.