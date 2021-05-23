Louise Marie Farrelly

Louise Marie Farrell Farrelly
Dec. 25, 1943 - May 20, 2021
AUBURN - Louise Marie Farrell Farrelly of The Commons at St. Anthony, joined her husband, Jack, in celebrating eternal life in Heaven on May 20, 2021. Louise was a woman of strong Catholic faith that upheld the guiding principle of unconditionally loving and appreciating all whom she encountered. Her perpetual smile and contagious laugh will always be remembered.
Born in Syracuse, New York to parents Pierre B. Farrell and Nellie Eva Richards Farrell on Christmas day in 1943, Louise spent much of her childhood in Florida at her parents supermarket and spent every Saturday at the double feature. Upon returning to the Finger Lakes, Louise attended St. Lucy's, Mount Carmel, BOCES Nursing Program and CCC. Louise married her true love, Jack Farrelly, on June 27, 1964.
Within the proceeding years, she and Jack established their family of five children. In addition to devoting her life as an incredible mother, she worked as a nurse on Third West at Auburn Memorial Hospital. Her community affiliations ranged from the Rosary Altar Society, the Legion of Mary, The Cares and Shares Program, Eucharistic minister, the church choir, Past President of the Blessed Trinity PTO and was a proud Pack 10 Cub Scout den mother. She also enjoyed many years of crafting with her Home Bureau group, lunching with the Carmel ladies; class of '61, as well as decades of poetry writing in an effort to be published more times than her poetry pals. Moreover, Louise was very proud of what she coined her "claim to fame" within a Bayer Aspirin Commercial in the '70s and would not hesitate to share her line with others: "You can even gargle with it".
Louise was predeceased by her husband, Jack Farrelly, parents, Perry and Eva Farrell, and brother Martin Stanton. She is survived by her two sons, Dr. John Farrelly of Kill Devil Hills, NC and Michael Farrelly of Providence, RI; three daughters, Mary Reilley, Tracy Musso and Jennifer Lesch all within the surrounding area; as well as sons-in-law: Jim Musso, Bob DeMattio and Dr. Jon Lesch; and daughter-in-law, Rena Farrelly. In addition to her children, she will be forever missed by the loves of her life and "apples of her eye", her grandchildren Richie, Abby, and Justin Valentino, Miranda, Kurt Reilley, Paul, Sarah, James and Amelia Musso, Hannah, Maggie, Sam and Sophie Lesch and Jack and Cate Farrelly.
Friends and family are invited to join the family for a Mass of Christian burial on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at St. Alphonsus Church on East Genesee St at 1:00 p.m with Reverend John Gathenya, Pastor as celebrant.
Louise's family will receive friends at the church, prior to the Mass beginning at 12:30.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a local food pantry, as Louise truly enjoyed sharing food with others and cooking for family, friends and neighbors. Special thanks to the dedicated staff at The Commons at St. Anthony, including the staff on both the 5th and 7th floors. Their loving care and dedication will forever be appreciated. Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc 84 South St Auburn NY.