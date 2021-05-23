Louise Marie Farrelly

AUBURN - Louise Marie Farrell Farrelly of The Commons at St. Anthony, joined her husband, Jack, in celebrating eternal life in Heaven on May 20, 2021. Louise was a woman of strong Catholic faith that upheld the guiding principle of unconditionally loving and appreciating all whom she encountered. Her perpetual smile and contagious laugh will always be remembered.

Born in Syracuse, New York to parents Pierre B. Farrell and Nellie Eva Richards Farrell on Christmas day in 1943, Louise spent much of her childhood in Florida at her parents supermarket and spent every Saturday at the double feature. Upon returning to the Finger Lakes, Louise attended St. Lucy's, Mount Carmel, BOCES Nursing Program and CCC. Louise married her true love, Jack Farrelly, on June 27, 1964.

Within the proceeding years, she and Jack established their family of five children. In addition to devoting her life as an incredible mother, she worked as a nurse on Third West at Auburn Memorial Hospital. Her community affiliations ranged from the Rosary Altar Society, the Legion of Mary, The Cares and Shares Program, Eucharistic minister, the church choir, Past President of the Blessed Trinity PTO and was a proud Pack 10 Cub Scout den mother. She also enjoyed many years of crafting with her Home Bureau group, lunching with the Carmel ladies; class of '61, as well as decades of poetry writing in an effort to be published more times than her poetry pals. Moreover, Louise was very proud of what she coined her "claim to fame" within a Bayer Aspirin Commercial in the '70s and would not hesitate to share her line with others: "You can even gargle with it".