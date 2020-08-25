× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Louise Ryan

Aug. 19, 1931 - Aug. 22, 2020

POPLAR RIDGE — Louise Ryan, 89, of Poplar Ridge, passed away Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 at the Finger Lakes Center for Living in Auburn.

Mrs. Ryan was born Aug. 19, 1931 in Auburn, a daughter of the late Floyd and Grace (Conover) Sanders. She graduated from Union Springs High School in 1949 and was a homemaker and seamstress. Louise was a member of the King Ferry Bowling League, 4-H, and the Scipio Ladies Coffee Club. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, watercolor painting and arts & crafts.

She is survived by her children: Donald E. Ryan (Nancy), of Diamond, Ohio, Michael J. Ryan (Mary), of Edmond, Okla., William E. Ryan (Brenda), of Lansing, Patricia A. Berry (James), of Genoa, and John F. Ryan (Carrie), of Homer; her sister, Ruth E. (Sanders) Baker, of Gilbertsville, NY; 15 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband, James H. Ryan in 2007, by her brothers: Edgar, Ralph, Robert, and Allen Sanders, and her sister, Jane (Sanders) Lynn.