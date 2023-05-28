Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Luba Irene Lepak

Jan. 16, 1927 - May 22, 2023

AUBURN - Luba Irene Lepak, of Auburn, NY, passed away at the Commons at St. Anthony on May 22, 2023. She was born in Whittaker, Washtenaw County, MI on Jan. 16, 1927, the daughter of Chester "Dymitry" and Katherine (Kuzina) Stepaniuk.

In 1932, her family, including her grandparents, Thomas and Barbara Stepaniuk, moved to Union Springs, NY where they lived on a farm for many years. She began school in the first grade at a one room school house in Union Springs. They eventually moved to Auburn where she attended James Street School and West High. While there she played intramural basketball and baseball. She graduated from West High in 1945.

After high school, she worked at Columbian Rope on a baling machine and eventually became a time keeper. She later worked at General Electric (Powerex) in Auburn from which she retired in 1989.

Luba married Alex Lepak on June 12, 1948, at St. Alphonsus Church. They enjoyed 65 years together before he passed away on October 15, 2013.

Luba thoroughly enjoyed family gatherings of any size, especially at Christmas when she and Alex would put on a large dinner for relatives and friends who would come over to enjoy the good food, conversation and the opening of presents.

She also enjoyed growing many flowers and vegetables for several decades. Over the years, she was a fan of New York Mets and Yankees baseball and New York Giants football, as well as Syracuse basketball and football. Luba and Alex were avid bowlers and always found time to proudly support their children and grandchildren in the stands at baseball and basketball games.

In addition to her parents and stepfather, Richard H. Bishop, she was predeceased by her husband, Alex; sister, Jennie (Mike) Tamilio; and brother, Peter (Nancy) Stepaniuk. She is survived by her sons Allen (Joan) Lepak of Auburn and Robert (Nancy) Lepak of Saranac Lake, NY; nieces and nephews Sandra (Robert) Bankert of Newark, NY, Andrew (Ann) Tamilio of Auburn, NY, Cynthia (Michael) Lauritzen of Luray, VA and Richard (Cheryl) Stepaniuk of Springfield, TN; grandchildren Mark (Abby) Lepak of Auburn, Kevin (Michelle) Lepak of Warners, NY, Kimberly (Rob) Schwanke of Chittenango, NY and Sarah Lepak of Saranac Lake, NY; and great-grandchildren Alex, Jack, Maeve and Aiden Lepak and Ryan, Evan and Julia Schwanke and Jason Irwin. She is also survived by numerous other cousins, nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews across the country.

The family greatly appreciates the love, kindness, and generous support provided by family members and friends in the last several years, especially Pat Farrell and Helen Kuczek for helping mom in her later years. They are also grateful for the kindness and wonderful care provided by the staff of The Commons at St. Anthony over the past three and one-half years, especially those that worked on the 4th and 6th floors.

Friends are invited to call Tuesday, May 30, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to Noon at the Plis Funeral Home, 220 State St. Funeral services will immediately follow at the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

Luba shared her home with many beloved dogs over the years. If you wish, in lieu of flowers, feel free to make a donation to the Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY, 41 York Street, Auburn, NY, 13021.

To leave a message or condolence, go to www.plisfuneralhome.com.