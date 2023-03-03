Lucian Joseph Signore

March 25, 1922 - Feb. 28, 2023

BATAVIA — Lucian Joseph Signore, 100, of Batavia, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023 at the New York State Veterans Home in Batavia. Mr Signore was born March 25, 1922 in Auburn, NY to the late Carmelo and Mary (Ciampi) Signorelli.

On Nov. 23, 1950, he married Elizabeth Mary (Catto) Signore. She passed away on Oct. 29, 2018, at 98, just a month before they would have celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary. Together they raised three children.

Lucian was a veteran of World War II and served his country honorably in the Army during battles in Central Europe and Northern France. For his bravery and service he was awarded the Army Service Medal, Pacific Service Medal, and the WWII Victory Medal.

Lucian was an accomplished lifelong musician, and as a teenager went on the road with several regional Big Bands. He founded the Big Band of Batavia in the 1970s and for decades played saxophone with local Big Bands as well as clarinet with the Batavia Concert Band for 30 years. He loved playing with the pit bands for musicals at Batavia High School and was known for his generosity in repairing and giving instruments to student musicians. His highly skillful hands tailored his kids' clothes and produced many beautiful, upholstered furniture pieces for friends and neighbors. And he was a rabid Buffalo Bills fan.

He worked for more than 35 years with Nationwide Insurance as a loss prevention underwriter and was a parishioner of the former St. Anthony's Church, and a member of the former Loyal Order of the Moose in Batavia.

Lou is survived by his children who are ever grateful for his love and kindness: Thomas Signore, of San Francisco, CA, Elizabeth (Thomas) Simms,of Bath, and James Signore, Ph.D. (Constance Brand), of Richmond, CA; and granddaughter, Emily Simms, of Bath. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Michael (late Ramona) Signorelli, sisters: Eleanor (late Joseph) Malec, and Louise (late Joseph) Janusz.

Lou will be missed by his friends, especially his Wednesday afternoon coffee group at Tim Hortons where he said they solved all the problems of the world. For everyone who knew him, he had a welcoming demeanor, was eternally optimistic, and was always ready with a joke.

Lucian's family would like to express their deepest appreciation for the support of Dr. Ambis, Dr. McLean, Dr. Rocha, Dr. Boyczuk, and Dr. Shah, as well as the extraordinarily caring and dedicated staff at the New York State Veterans Home in Batavia.

Family and friends are invited to call on March 24, 2023 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the H.E. Turner & Co. Funeral Home, 403 East Main St. in Batavia. Lou's Mass of Christian Burial will follow visitation at 1 p.m. at Ascension Parish, 19 Sumner St. in Batavia, with the Rev. Walter Szczesny officiating. Burial with military honors will be held on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph's Cemetery, 6020 Lake Ave. in Auburn.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Honor Flight Rochester, PO Box 23581, Rochester, NY 14692 or the New York State Veterans Home - Activities Fund, 220 Richmond Ave., Batavia, NY 14020. Please leave a condolence, share a story, or light a candle at www.bataviafuneralhomes.com.