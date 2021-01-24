Lucile 'Pat' A. Keen

AUBURN - Lucile "Pat" A. Keen, of The Home in Auburn, passed away, Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at The Commons. She was born in Annapolis, the daughter of the late Millard and Rosalie ( Dunbar) Keen.

"Pat" as she was affectionately known by her family and friends, received her Bachelor's Degree from Maryland University and her Master's Degree from Ithaca College in Physical Education. She would teach at various locations, including Wells College and in Moravia for numerous years.

Pat was a very skilled athlete, who enjoyed golfing, bowling and sailing, especially on the Chesapeake Bay. She also owned and operated the Frontenac Restaurant for several years in Union Springs. Pat cherished the many times she was fortunate enough to spend with her best friend and sister Millie. She will be sadly missed.

She is survived by her loving sister Millie (Ronald) Gibson of Seneca Falls; two nieces, Yvonne Gibson, Patricia Cianflone; two nephews, James and Dale Gibson; 16 grand nieces and nephews; as well as 17 great-grand nieces and nephews.

There are no services at this time as were Pat's wishes.

Arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home.