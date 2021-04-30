Lucille Irene (Lewis) Cardinell

Jan. 29, 1942 - April 27, 2021

WEEDSPORT — Lucille Irene (Lewis) Cardinell was called home to our Lord on April 27, 2021 while at her home surrounded by her family.

Lucille was born on Jan. 29, 1942 to Charles and Lorena (Dafoe) Lewis in Canton, NY.

She was preceded in death by her father Charles, mother Lorena and brother Franklin.

She married her childhood sweetheart John Mahlon Cardinell on Dec. 26, 1959.

She is survived by her husband of 62 years, John Mahlon Cardinell; her children: John (Daphne) Cardinell, Rebecca (Richard) Ripley Cardinell, Pamela (Mike) Corcoran and Michael (Carolyn) Cardinell; her siblings: Denise (Darrell) Newvine, Sheila (Larry) Lewis and Lyndon Lewis. Lucille had nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren, all of whom she loved very much.

Calling hours for Lucille will be held on Monday, May 3, 2021 from noon to 2 p.m. at White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Drive, Weedsport, NY. Services will immediately follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment at Pine Hill Cemetery in Throop, NY.

