Lucy M. (Bratek) Mierzwa

Dec. 11, 1925 - Aug. 12, 2021

THROOP - Lucy M. Mierzwa, 95, a resident of State Street Road, Auburn, passed away Thursday evening at the Home of the Good Shepard, Saratoga Springs, where she has resided since April.

A native of Auburn, she was the daughter of Joseph and Sophia (Dudek) Bratek. Lucy was a graduate of St. Hyacinth's Parochial School and Port Byron High School. Her husband Frederick pre-deceased her in 2002.

Surviving are their children: Philip Mier (wife Margaret), Midwest City, OK, Andrea Pollock (husband Richard), Saratoga Springs, NY, Barbara Mierzwa, Queensbury, NY; grandchildren: David Mier, Andrew Mier, Theodore Pollock; several great grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

She was pre-deceased by three brothers, Adam, Matthew, and William Bratek, and three sisters, Stephanie Mack, Helen Walawender, Theresa Dec.

She had owned and operated Lucille's Beauty Salon in 1960's and 70's. Having lived in Auburn all her life, she was a lifelong parishioner of St. Hyacinth's Church, and Member of the Altar and Rosary Society at St. Hyacinth's. Lucy had a good sense of humor, loved her neighbors and family, enjoyed gardening, needlework and puzzles.