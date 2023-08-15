April 13, 1933 – Aug. 2, 2023

AUBURN - Lyell E. Brown, 90, of Auburn, passed away Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at The Commons on St. Anthony. Lyell, also known as Brownie to his family and friends, was born to Clarence and Julia Humphrey Brown, and raised in Lyons, NY.

Brownie was a US Army veteran who proudly served our country during the Korean War. He enlisted in the Army at 17, and being under age, his mother had to sign for him.

He was on the planning committee for the Veteran's Memorial Park in Auburn. Lyell was able to visit South Korea, on two occasions, with the Cayuga-Syracuse Presbytery, as an honored guest of the Pyong Yeung Presbytery. They wanted to personally thank American military personnel who served. The group was warmly welcomed by the Korean people and they honored the Veterans as heroes. Lyell was amazed at how Korea had changed, having been rebuilt since the war.

Brownie is a member of the American Legion Post #1107 in Union Springs and the National Chapter of the Korean War Veteran's Association.

While he was in the military, Lyell received the Korean Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal and the National Defense Service Medal, and he received an honorable discharge. Lyell worked as a long-distance truck driver, and worked and retired from Empire Hardware.

He is survived by his wife and soulmate, Suzanne P. Brown; his children Kyle (Dolly), Kevin (Leicia); several grandchildren; and great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews; as well as his brother-in-law, G. Alan Parsons (Valerie); and sister-in-law, Inge (Merton) Brown.

In addition to his parents, Lyell was predeceased by his daughter, Stephanie Morsdorf; his sisters Gladys (Kenneth) Manges, Katherine (Frederick) Mikolite; his brothers Merton, Clinton, Clayton, and Herbert, who was killed in action in Korea; and Ada, the mother of his children.

The family appreciates the care Lyell received at Auburn Community Hospital, Westminster Manor and The Commons.

There will be visitation from noon to 2:00 p.m. Friday, August 18, 2023 at Brew Funeral Home, 48 South St., Auburn with a memorial service and military honors to follow at 2:00 p.m., with Pastor Kathy Wilt officiating. In honor of Lyell's favorite color, please wear a touch of pink.

I am such a fortunate lady to have shared life with Lyell for 35 years. He will be sadly missed and will live forever in our hearts, with love from Sue and our beloved pets, Pumpkin, Peggy Sue and Steve.

Donations in Lyell's memory can be made to the SPCA or the charity of one's choice.