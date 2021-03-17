Lyle R. Aldrich

May 2, 1942 - March 14, 2021

MORAVIA, NYNDIAN SHORES, FL — Lyle R. Aldrich, 78, of Moravia, NY and Indian Shores, FL passed away Sunday, March 14, 2021 at his home and surrounded by his family following a long illness. Lyle was born May 2, 1942 in Auburn, NY to the late Robert and Louise Thorpe Aldrich.

He was a native of Moravia where he operated a farm in Venice. Lyle spent his later years running Florentine Apartments on the Gulf on Indian Rocks Beach in Florida.

Lyle was a graduate of Genoa High School where he enjoyed playing baseball and was a good pitcher. He enlisted in the Army after graduating, serving in France, the Netherlands, and Germany. Upon return to home, Lyle continued farming with his father and ran an independent trucking company. He later bought the farm from his father and ran a hay business with his family and employing neighborhood kids, baling hay all summer and trucking hay south during the winter.