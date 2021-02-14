Lynne C. Carr

Lynne was a devoted wife to her husband, Michael, and mother to her nine children. She had fond memories of growing up on South Street with her father's Dentist Office in the house. After graduating from Central High School in 1968, Lynne and Mike were married on March 7, 1970, and started their family. She had been employed at Red Starr Express, Pudgies Pizzeria, Brooks Clothing Store, and the P&C all while growing her family and managing a very busy household. Over the years she cherished all the special times with her husband, children and grandchildren.