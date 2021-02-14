Lynne C. Carr
June 11, 1950- Feb. 8, 2021
AUBURN - Lynne C. DePalma Carr, 70, North Seward Avenue, passed away peacefully Monday Feb 8, 2021 at Auburn Community Hospital. She was a life resident of Auburn, the daughter of the late Michael and Valerie DePalma.
Lynne was a devoted wife to her husband, Michael, and mother to her nine children. She had fond memories of growing up on South Street with her father's Dentist Office in the house. After graduating from Central High School in 1968, Lynne and Mike were married on March 7, 1970, and started their family. She had been employed at Red Starr Express, Pudgies Pizzeria, Brooks Clothing Store, and the P&C all while growing her family and managing a very busy household. Over the years she cherished all the special times with her husband, children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Michael; and their children Michael (Lori) Carr, Baldwinsville, Mark (Jeannette) Carr, Auburn, Jeffrey (Linda) Carr, Fort Mill, SC, Scott Carr, Jamie (Karen) Carr, Daniel (Tracy) Carr, Jeremy (Jessica) Carr, Timothy (Nicole) Carr, Jill (Jon) Lombardo, all of Auburn; fifteen grandchildren: Michael, Gaby, Olivia, Abby, Audrey, Ben, Sam, Kathryn, Vanessa, Spencer, Lily, Macy, Jacqueline, Harper, Jonathan; and brother, Michael DePalma, Coral Springs, FL.
Lynne was a huge animal lover, feeding any creature that came out of the woods behind her home. Her Black Lab Jake, already misses her terribly. Lynne's only real problem in life was caused by people, who left the letter E off the spelling of her name. Her family will remember her most for her habit of waiting until fifteen minutes before her babies were born to head off to the hospital.
A private family service will be held at Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn, NY, with a graveside service in the Spring at St. Joseph's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be remembered to the Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY, 41 York Street, Auburn, NY 13021.