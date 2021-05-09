Lynne C. Carr
June 11, 1950- Feb. 8, 2021
AUBURN - Lynne C. DePalma Carr, 70, of North Seward Avenue, passed away peacefully Monday, February 8, 2021 at Auburn Community Hospital. She was a life resident of Auburn, the daughter of the late Michael and Valerie DePalma.
Lynne was a devoted wife to her husband, Michael, and mother to their nine children. She had fond memories of growing up on South Street with her father's dentist office in their house. After graduating from Central High School in 1968, Lynne and Mike were married on March 7, 1970 and started their family. She has been employed at Red Starr Express Lines, Pudgies Pizza, Brooks Clothing Store, and P&C. All while growing her family and managing a very busy household. Over the years she cherished all the special times with her husband, children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her loving husband Michael of 50 years and their children Michael (Lori) Carr, Baldwinsville, Mark (Jeannette) Carr, Auburn, Jeffrey (Linda) Carr, Fort Mill, SC, Scott Carr, Jamie (Karen) Carr, Daniel (Tracy) Carr, Jeremy (Jessica) Carr, Timothy (Nicole) Carr, Jill (Jon) Lombardo, all of Auburn; fifteen grandchildren, Michael, Gabriell, Olivia, Abigail, Audrey, Ben, Sam, Kathryn, Vanessa, Spencer, Lilian, Mary, Jacqueline, Harper, Jonathan; brother Michael DePalma, Coral Springs, FL; as well as a wonderful family of relatives and friends.
Lynne was a huge animal lover, feeding any creature that come out of the woods behind her home. Her beloved Black Lab Jake, who missed her terribly, went to heaven on May 6, 2021. Lynne's only real problem in life was caused by people, who left the letter E off the spelling of her name. Her family will remember her most for her habit of waiting until fifteen minutes before her babies were born to head off to the hospital.
A private family service was held in February at Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn, NY. A family graveside service will be held Saturday, May 15, 2021 in St. Joseph's Cemetery, with the Reverend Louis Vasile, officiating, at 10:30 a.m. Please use Gate 5, and please observe social distance guidelines with a mask.
In lieu of flowers, send memorials to the Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY, 41 York Street, Auburn, NY 13021.