M. Carlton Benham

Dec. 10, 1940 - May 6, 2021

TRUMANSBURG — M. Carlton Benham, 80, of Trumansburg passed away at home on May 6, 2021.

He was born on Dec. 10, 1940 in Auburn, a son of the late Manro A. and Exilda (Walter) Benham. Carl graduated from Union Springs High School in 1958 and honorably served his country in the United States Air Force from 1966-1970. He was employed by New York Telephone, retiring as a cable splicer. Carl was a member of the Trumansburg United Methodist Church, American Legion Post 770 in Trumansburg, and volunteered regularly at the Trumansburg Food Pantry.

Carl is survived by his wife of 56 years, Margaret "Peg" Benham; son, Robert Benham; daughter, Dawn Noga; two grandchildren: Marie Clark and Ricky Noga; and two sisters: Marion (Stephen) Case and Beatrice (Ronald) Root. In keeping with Carl's wishes, services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks those that would like to make a contribution in Carl's memory to kindly consider the Trumansburg Food Pantry, P.O. Box 162, Trumansburg, NY 14886 or the Tompkins County SPCA, 1640 Hanshaw Road, Ithaca, NY 14850.

For additional information, please contact Ness-Sibley Funeral Home at 607-387-8151, or visit www.ness-sibley.com