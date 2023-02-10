M. Deeda Smith

May 2, 1933 - Feb. 8, 2023

CONQUEST — Deeda passed away peacefully on Feb. 8, 2023 at The Commons. She was born May 2, 1933, to the late Floyd and Gladys Smith. She spent most of her life in the Conquest area.

She was predeceased by her first husband, William Smith and her second husband, James Lynch, a daughter, Donna, and a grandson.

She is survived by her children: daughter, Dawn (Larry) Waterman, sons: James (Donna) Smith, Brian (Peggy) Smith, Billy (Lisa) Smith, Jimmy (Wendy) Smith; 12 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.

She was a life member of the Emerson Church.

Calling hours are Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Audioun Funeral Home, Port Byron, NY and funeral service Monday, Feb. 13, 2023 at 11 a.m. with a gathering after the funeral at the Conquest Fire Hall.

Contributions can be made to The Emerson Church in her name address 9971 O'Neil Rd., Port Byron, NY 13140.