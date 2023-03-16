Mack R. Brooks

AUBURN — Mack R. Brooks, 66, of Auburn, and formerly of Newark, NJ, passed away on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at home. He was the son of the late Curtis and Fannie Mae Dixon Brooks.

Mack served in the United Stated Navy from 1979 to 1983. Mack was a smart and intelligent person that was down to earth and enjoyed the simple things in life.

He is survived by his brothers: Curtis (Belinda) Brooks, Nasir Sharieff, Jerrell Brooks; and a host of nieces and nephews

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, James Earl Brooks.

There will be visitation from 9 to 11 a.m., Friday, March 17, 2023 at Brew Funeral Home, 48 South St., Auburn with a service to follow at 11 a.m. Burial and military honors will be at Bath National Cemetery at 2 p.m. Condolences may be made at http://www.brewfuneralhome.com.