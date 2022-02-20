Madeline (Hart) Carey

March 12, 1929 - Feb. 13, 2022

LOCKE - Madeline Anne Carey, 92, of Locke, NY, passed away Sunday, February 13, 2022.

Madeline was born March 12, 1929 in Cortland Memorial Hospital to Harold H. Hart and Julia Kathryn Ward. She grew up in Moravia and graduated from Moravia Central High School and Powelson Business Institute in Syracuse.

She began working at Kilbourne's Farm Implement Business in Moravia, NY. She married Gerald Francis Carey in October of 1949 and started their life together, raising seven children on the family farm in Locke. Gerald and Madeline were members of the Locke Grange, where they provided entertainment after the meetings. Madeline played the piano as Gerald played the fiddle. In later years they were members of The Old Tyme Fiddlers Association where Madeline played keyboard. She and Gerald provided musical entertainment for local organizations as well.

Madeline served as the Town of Locke Historian for 20 years and contributed in the writing of the Locke history book. She was a member of the Cayuga-Owasco Lakes Historical Society for several years and was also a member of The Dutch Settlers Society of Albany. She was a member of the Locke Valley Home Dems.

Madeline was a member of St. Anthony's Church in Groton, NY and served as a Sacristan.

Madeline was an accomplished seamstress, making many of her clothes as well as beautiful dresses for her daughters. She also knitted items for family and friends, including many lovely Irish sweaters. Her Irish heritage was very important to her. She did extensive genealogy research on every branch of her family and Gerald's. Over the years she came to know many Irish relatives in both the United States and Ireland. Madeline always enjoyed gathering with family and friends. Long known as "the life of the party", it wasn't a party unless she was there.

Madeline was predeceased by her parents; her husband Gerald, of 67 years; a son, Thomas; and a granddaughter, Carolyn Carey.

She is survived by her daughter, Anne (Albert) Mantey; and their children Rusty (Amy), Julie DeWitt, Paul (Sabrina), and Keith (Courtney); son, John (Beverly); and their children Jennifer (Kevin) Grey, Maria and Adam Carey; son, Bill Carey; daughter, Maureen (Steve) Shaw; and their children Brian, Rob, and Erin (Michael) Braid; daughter, Eileen (Charles) Rankin; and their children Michael (Elizabeth), Marie (Steven) Rankin-Jester and Helena Rankin; and daughter, Katey (Dave) Romancik; and their children Katrina (Frankie) DeFrancesco, Jake (Rachael) and Brad (Jamie) Romancik. Madeline is also survived by her seventeen great-grandchildren; sister, Joanne Neville; niece, Marlene J. Neville; and one first cousin, Harold Ward.

A mass of Christian burial will be held at noon, Thursday Feb. 24, 2022 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Groton, NY.

Family and friends may call at the Wade Funeral Home, 22 Church St., Moravia, NY on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. People are encouraged to wear a mask for the services. Friends are asked to consider Mass card donations to St. Anthony's Church or memorial donations to the Four Town First Aid Squad, Moravia, NY.