Madeline M. Tamburrino

AUBURN/SENECA FALLS - Madeline M. Tamburrino passed away on November 13, 2020 at Huntington Living Center in Waterloo. A Memorial Mass, officiated by Rev. James Fennessy, Pastor, will be held on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Patrick's Church, Seneca Falls.

A private interment was previously held at St. Columbkille Cemetery in Seneca Falls. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Francis and St. Clare Parish, 25, Center St., Waterloo, NY 13165.

