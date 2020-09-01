On Aug. 27, 2020, Malvina Cook Morsack Rafferty Hunt left on her final trip. She always said this would be the best trip as there would be no packing in order to go and no dirty laundry at the end.

Malvie was born Oct. 5, 1915 to Jesse and Alice Cook in the farmhouse on Cook Road she resided on most of her life. She got to meet Emily Howland and graduated from Sherwood High School and went on to get her Normal, Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Cortland College. During WWII she was an airplane inspector at Bell Aircraft. She taught for 37 years, mostly first grade, at the Emily Howland Building in Sherwood. She loved that she taught generations of the same families and she never stopped enjoying being a teacher. After retirement she volunteered for many years at the school. In her 90s she got a job working at the King Ferry Winery. Our family can never thank the Saltonstalls enough for giving Malvie this new lease on life!