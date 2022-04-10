 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mamie R. Hornsby

LIVERPOOL/Formerly AUBURN - Mamie R. Hornsby, 87, of Liverpool, and formerly of Auburn, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at St. Joseph's Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Hubert and Alvester Fryer Hanks.

She had a laugh that was contagious and boy she loved to dance. Mamie was a hard working homemaker for many years. She will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her daughter Ruth Barr; brother Hubert (Andrea) Hanks, Jr.; grandchildren Melissa Graham, Tammy Graham, Otis Simmons and Anthony Davis; great-grandsons Rashard Graham, Clifford Graham, Shakim Graham, Terrell Gordon; 60 great-grandchildren; and 33 great-great-grandchildren; host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.

In addition to her parents, Mamie was predeceased by her siblings James C. Hanks, Johnny B. Hanks, Naomi Oliver, Rose Davis, Mary Johnson, and great-grandson Duriel Ryans.

There will be visitation from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Brew Funeral Home, 48 South Street, Auburn with a home going service at 12:00 PM. Burial will be at Fort Hill Cemetery, Auburn.

