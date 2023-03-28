Manuel 'Manny' F. Perez

WEEDSPORT — Manuel "Manny" F. Perez, 77, of Weedsport, passed away peacefully with his family by his side, Sunday evening, March 26, 2023 at the Matthew House in Auburn.

He was born in East Syracuse, the son of the late Manuel and Sophia (Zesky) Perez.

Manny graduated from St. John the Evangelist High School, Paul Smith College and attended Syracuse University.

He retired after more than 32 years, as a sales representative at Honda City in Syracuse. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, fishing, camping, especially at his camp on Crystal Lake, and riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle. Above everything, Manny cherished and loved his family. He will be sadly missed by all who were fortunate enough to get to know this special man.

He is survived by his loving wife and best friend, Debra Campbell, of Weedsport; children: Veronica (Robert) Thomas, of Weedsport, Daniel (Tracey) Perez, of Cato, Russell (Karen) Perez, of Baldwinsville, Lara (Timothy) Campbell, of Apex, NC, Darcie (Dennis) Green, of Clay; along with their mother, Judy Nuhavun. He is also survived by his stepchildren who he considered as his own: Kimberly Campbell, of N. Syracuse, Samantha Campbell, of E. Syracuse, Thomas Campbell, of Weedsport; 18 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and several other relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents, Manny was also predeceased by a daughter, Emily Perez Porter and brother, Anthony DeJohn.

People may call this Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 10 a.m. at St. Rose of Lima Church, 409 S. Main St., Syracuse with a Catholic Mass to follow at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Assumption Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Matthew House, 43 Metcalf Dr., Auburn,NY 13021. https://www.matthewhouse.org/giving.

Arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home.