Marcia Ann (Fitzpatrick) Hares

Sept. 8, 1935 - Nov. 22, 2022

Marcia Ann (Fitzpatrick) Hares, 87, died Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at The Discovery Village at Tampa Palms located in Tampa, FL, with loved ones by her bedside.

Marcia was born Sept. 8, 1935 in Auburn, NY to the late Joseph and Stella Fitzpatrick. In 1956 she graduated from St. Joseph's Hospital School of Nursing. Marcia retired after many years in nursing from the NYS Correctional System as a nurse administrator for both the Moravia and Auburn facilities.

Marcia was blessed by having four children, Karen, Kathleen, Mary Ellen, and Mark.

Marcia was an avid reader and active member of her retirement community through her 15 years as the community librarian. She was also active in her community bridge league. She enjoyed golf through the years as well as visiting with close friends. She will be missed by all her friends and neighbors.

Marcia is survived by her daughters: Karen (Tom) Sanders and Mary Ellen (Bill) Page; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Melinda; brother-in-law, Edward; son-in-law, Douglas; nieces; nephews and many, many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Stella, sisters: Mary and Alice; brothers: Joseph, Jack, and William (Bill) and children: Kathleen and Mark.

Marcia will especially be remembered for strength and love for her loved ones. She will also be remembered by her friends for her open hospitality into her life and home. Everyone that knew her all feel truly blessed to have had her in their lives. We will miss you very much. You have given all of us wonderful memories to cherish for life.

Funeral services will be held in the White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South St. Auburn, on Saturday, June 3, 2023. Services will begin at 10:30 a.m., followed by a committal service in St. Joseph's Cemetery, 6020 Lake Ave., Auburn.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit http://www.whitechapelfh.com.