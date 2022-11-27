Marcia Ann Hares

Sept. 8, 1935 - Nov. 22, 2022

TAMPA, FL - Devoted mother and caregiver, Marcia Ann Hares, 87, died Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at The Discovery Village at Tampa Palms located in Tampa, FL with loved ones by her bedside. Marcia was born September 8, 1935, in Auburn, NY to the late Joseph and Stella Fitzpatrick. In 1956 she graduated from St. Joseph's Hospital School of Nursing.

She retired after many years in Nursing from the NY State Correctional System as a Nurse Administrator for both the Moravia and Auburn, NY Facilities.

Marcia was blessed by having four children, Karen, Kathleen, Mary Ellen, and Mark. Marcia was an avid reader and active member of her retirement community thru her 15 years as the Community Librarian. She was also active in her community Bridge League. She enjoyed golf thru the years as well as visiting with close friends. She will be missed by all her friends and neighbors.

Marcia is survived by her daughters Karen (Tom) Sanders and Mary Ellen (Bill) Page; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Melinda; brother-in-law, Edward; son-in-law, Douglas; nieces, nephews and many, many friends. She is preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Stella, sisters Mary and Alice; brothers Joseph, Jack, and William "Bill"; and children Kathleen and Mark.

Marcia will especially be remembered for strength and love for her loved ones. She will also be remembered by her friends for her open hospitality into her life and home. Everyone that knew her all feel truly blessed to have had her in their lives. We will miss you very much. You have given all of us wonderful memories to cherish for life.

No funeral or memorial service is immediately planned. The family will notify loved ones in the future when a service is scheduled.