Marcia F. Trafton

Oct. 6, 1938 - Oct. 2, 2022

BREWER — Marcia F. Trafton, 83, passed away peacefully on Oct. 2, 2022. She was born in Auburn, NY on Oct. 6, 1938.

Marcia grew up in Moravia, NY, where she attended school and was on the basketball and softball teams. After graduating from Moravia High School in 1956 she attended Alfred University and then went on to attend school in Rochester, NY for medical transcription.

After graduation, she had a long career as a medical transcriptionist working for multiple physicians and area hospitals. Marcia was a 63-year member of The Order of Eastern Star - where she was a Past Worthy Matron - as well as a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

In her spare time, Marcia enjoyed bird watching, reading, watching ice skating and the Red Sox - while enjoying a Sunday afternoon nap. She also enjoyed decorating for the holidays. She was known to be sassy and had a great sense of humor.

Marcia was predeceased by her parents, Willard Foster and Helen S. Foster, as well as an infant brother. She is survived by her husband, Ralph Trafton, of Brewer; daughter, Kimberly O'Neill and son-in-law, David O'Neill, of Portland; daughter, Andrea Trafton and Thomas Hansen, of Bangor.

Our family would like to thank the staff of Orono Commons and Kindred Hospice for their care and support over the last few months.

There will be a private family burial. A Celebration of Life will be announced and held at a later time. Gifts in Marcia's memory may be made to K9s on the Front Line organization at K9sonthefrontlines.org or at PO Box 8823, Portland, ME 04104.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at BrookingsSmith.com.