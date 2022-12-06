Marcia Joan Hruby

Sept. 3, 1943 - Nov. 28, 2022

SYRACUSE — Marcia Joan Hruby peacefully passed away on Nov. 28, 2022, after an extended illness. Marcia was born on Sept. 3, 1943 and raised in Auburn, NY. She resided in the Syracuse area where she worked for American Airlines until her retirement.

She was predeceased by her parents, John and Sophie (Balash) Hruby and her two brothers: Russell and Raymond. She is survived by a nephew, David Hruby; sister-in-law, Mary Ann Hruby; loving cousins: Peter and Bob Balash, Patricia Belyea, and Carole Klewicki.

Her happiest days were spent with trips to the casino for fun and mischief. You always knew what Marcia thought about every subject on the earth because one of her greatest gifts was giving you her view and opinion on all of them with no reserve. This was one of the traits that her friends loved for she brought much laughter with her countless, over the top, embellishments that most of us would otherwise consider normal. However, with Marcia they were always dramatic and told with many colorful words.

No matter when her friends got together, they all wanted to make sure Marcia was going to be there because they knew she always made the gatherings fun with her entertaining stories and musings. Another endearing trait of Marcia is, when she did show up, it was always at least an hour late. She loved animals especially her cats and showered much affection on them. But the love of her life was her dog, Molly.

Marcia will be greatly missed by all the countless friends and family that knew and loved her for she brought much joy to all of them.

Because Marcia has selflessly donated her remains to the Upstate Medical Center to benefit medical research and education there will be no immediate services held. However, there will be a Mass to Celebrate her Life at SS. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church, 136 Washington St., Auburn, NY, on May 4, 2023, at 11 a.m. The family asks that you light a candle in honor of Marcia at church.