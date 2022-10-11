Margare S. Allen

Margaret S. Allen

1961 – 2022

AUBURN — Margaret S. "Peggy" Allen, 60, of Auburn, died Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022 at Albany Medical Center.

Peggy was a life resident of the Auburn area, the daughter of the late Donald and Cynthia (Law) Ryan. She attended Auburn High School. She was a former employee of the Holiday Inn.

She is survived by her children: Melissa Allen and Terence Allen; her longtime companion, Stephen West; and grandson, Lucas Allen, all of Auburn; also surviving are her siblings: Mark (Kathy) Ryan, of Denton, TX, Vicki Ryan and Diane Banks, of Auburn; her aunt, Donna (Ned) Wrobel, of Auburn; cousin, Kent (ShiAnn) Wrobel, of Auburn; nephew, Kevin (Carrie) O'Hora; great-nephews: Kaden and Brady O'Hora, all of Penfield, NY; niece, Clair Ryan, of Denton, TX; and all of the West family.

Besides her parents she was predeceased by her grandparents, Nicholas and Susan Holak and Eleanor Ryan and niece Kristin Banks.

Friends are invited to call Friday, Oct. 14, 2022 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with a service to follow at the Plis Funeral Home, 220 State St., Auburn.

To leave a message of condolence go to www.plisfuneralhome.com.