Margaret A. (Barron) Newert

May 8, 1935 - Sept. 25, 2022

AUBURN — Mrs. Margaret A. Barron Newert, 87, of Auburn, NY, passed away, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in Finger Lakes Center for the Living surrounded by her family.

Margaret was born on May 8, 1935 in Rochester, NY, the daughter of Stephen and Catherine (O'Brien) Barron. Raised in Weedsport she had been a lifelong member of the CNY community. Margaret was an active member of St. Alphonsus Church where she was employed taking care of the rectory and church.

Margaret loved to travel. Most memorable were her trips to Ireland and Rome. She enjoyed lunches with her friends and family, attending her grandchildren's sporting events and making treats for everyone. Margaret had fond memories of the time spent at the family camp on Owasco Lake. She had married her husband James "Jim" Newert on Sept. 7, 1957. He predeceased her in 2006.

Margaret is survived by her six children: David A. Newert (Lynn), of Auburn, Dennis G. Newert (Sharon), of Lakeland , FL, Christine A. Newert, of Auburn, Katie L. Netti (Jim), of Auburn, Maria M. Newert, of Auburn, and Jimmy T. Newert (Janeen), of Auburn; 13 grandchildren; two sisters: Phyllis Yorky (Ron), of Rochester, NY and Alice Hauver, of Congers, NY.

Along with her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her brothers; S. Paul Barron, John Barron, and Gerald Barron; sisters, Monica Feeney and Mary Helen Stephens.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. in St. Alphonsus Church, Auburn. A Mass of Christian burial will follow at 1 p.m. in the church. Interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Fleming, NY.

Memorial contributions in Margaret's memory may be made to St. Alphonsus Church or Finger Lakes Center for the Living Activity Fund, 20 Park Ave., Auburn, NY.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn, NY.