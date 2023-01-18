Margaret A. Kelly

Aug. 9, 1947 - Jan. 10, 2023

MARCELLUS — Margaret A. Kelly, 75, of Marcellus, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023 in the company of her loving daughters after complications battling a long illness which she fought valiantly.

Margaret was born Aug. 9, 1947 and raised in Auburn, NY. She was a graduate of Auburn High School and was employed by Red Star Express Lines in Auburn, managing the Claims Department from where she eventually retired after many years of service.

Margaret was an avid golfer playing in leagues at both Highland Park Golf Club and West Hill Golf Club where she was a proud member of the hole in one club. She had a special love for books and was a library patron her entire life.

In earlier days she was a skilled cross-country and downhill skier. In later years she loved to spend time in Lake Placid, NY and Clearwater Beach, FL. She was an enthusiastic fan of SU sports where her grandfather attended university and was in the basketball program.

Margaret was predeceased by her husband, Mark C. Kelly, Jr.: her parents, Edward J. and Mary Walsh, and her beloved sister, Nancy J. Douglass. She is survived by her brothers: John (Wendy) Walsh, of Holiday, FL and Kevin Walsh, of Port Byron; daughters: Jacqueline (Timothy) Smith, of Marcellus, Jennifer Bell, of Auburn; stepchildren: Linda (Bruce) Ferguson, of Syracuse, Larry Kelly, of Austin, TX, Daniel Kelly, of Fort Meyers, FL; several grandchildren; nieces, nephews; and two great-grandchildren.

Calling hours will be 9:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 at Tindall Funeral Home, 1921 W. Genesee St., Syracuse. Burial will follow at 11:30 a.m. in Onondaga County Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Marcellus Free Library, 32 Maple St., Marcellus, NY 13108 (marcelluslibrary.org/support/donate).

