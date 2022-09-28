Margaret A. (O'Hara) Crowley

Aug. 21, 1940 - Sept. 26, 2022

FLEMING — Margaret A. (O'Hara) Crowley, 82, the wife of Hugh Crowley, of Fleming, passed away Monday, Sept. 26, 2022 in St. Joseph's Hospital, Syracuse. Born in Auburn Aug. 21, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Walter M. and Agnes Smith O'Hara.

Margaret worked alongside her husband with his business, Fleming Tile and Service. She was an avid volunteer at Mercy Rehab, Chapel House, Holy Family Church and with the soup kitchen at SS. Peter and John Church. In her spare time, Margaret enjoyed golfing, bowling, was an avid reader and, above all, loved spending time with her family.

In addition to her husband of 58 years, Hugh; she is survived by three sons: Jim Crowley, Tom Crowley (Crystal Root) and Gary Crowley (Stacy); four grandchildren: Andrew, Amy, Rhian and Ellen; siblings: Jean Riester, Kathleen Carter, Bill O'Hara (Wreatha), Michael O'Hara and Pat Morrisy (James); one sister-in-law, Brunhilda O'Hara; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends are invited to join the family for a Mass of Christian burial to be offered Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022 at 11 a.m. in Holy Family Church. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 197 South St., Auburn.

